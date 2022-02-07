Mass. reports 6,725 new COVID-19 cases over 3 days, as well as 56 new deaths from Friday

Newsletter Signup
Newly reported cases: 6,727 (includes 3 days, Friday-Sunday)
Total confirmed cases: 1,508,973
Newly reported deaths: 56 (from Friday)
Total confirmed deaths: 21,811
Newly reported tests: 173,772
Total tests: 39,666,860
Percent positivity (seven-day average): 4.78%
Hospitalized patients: 1,482
Hospitalized patients who are fully vaccinated: 766
ICU patients: 253
Intubated patients: 148
View an interactive version of the state’s dashboard here.
