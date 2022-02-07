COVID

Mass. reports 6,725 new COVID-19 cases over 3 days, as well as 56 new deaths from Friday

The state also reported 1,482 hospitalized COVID-19 patients. Here's the data reported Monday, Feb. 7, 2022.

By John Waller

Newly reported cases: 6,727 (includes 3 days, Friday-Sunday)

Total confirmed cases: 1,508,973

Newly reported deaths: 56 (from Friday)

Total confirmed deaths: 21,811

Newly reported tests: 173,772

Total tests: 39,666,860

Percent positivity (seven-day average): 4.78%

Hospitalized patients: 1,482

Hospitalized patients who are fully vaccinated: 766

ICU patients: 253

Intubated patients: 148

View an interactive version of the state’s dashboard here.