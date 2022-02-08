COVID

Mass. reports 1,792 new COVID-19 cases from Monday, as well as 128 new deaths over 3 days

The state also reported 1,325 hospitalized COVID-19 patients. Here's the data reported Tuesday, Feb. 8, 2022.

By John Waller

Newly reported cases: 1,792 (from Monday)

Total confirmed cases: 1,510,765

Newly reported deaths: 128 (includes 3 days, Saturday-Monday)

Total confirmed deaths: 21,939

Newly reported tests: 45,036

Total tests: 39,711,896

Percent positivity (seven-day average): 4.53%

Hospitalized patients: 1,325

Hospitalized patients who are fully vaccinated: 681

ICU patients: 217

Intubated patients: 122

