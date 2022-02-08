Mass. reports 1,792 new COVID-19 cases from Monday, as well as 128 new deaths over 3 days

Newsletter Signup
Newly reported cases: 1,792 (from Monday)
Total confirmed cases: 1,510,765
Newly reported deaths: 128 (includes 3 days, Saturday-Monday)
Total confirmed deaths: 21,939
Newly reported tests: 45,036
Total tests: 39,711,896
Percent positivity (seven-day average): 4.53%
Hospitalized patients: 1,325
Hospitalized patients who are fully vaccinated: 681
ICU patients: 217
Intubated patients: 122
View an interactive version of the state’s dashboard here.
