Mass. reports 2,794 new COVID-19 cases, 69 new deaths

Newsletter Signup
Stay up to date on all the latest news from Boston.com
Newly reported cases: 2,794
Total confirmed cases: 1,513,559
Newly reported deaths: 69
Total confirmed deaths: 22,008
Newly reported tests: 97,220
Total tests: 39,809,116
Percent positivity (seven-day average): 4.08%
Hospitalized patients: 1,234
Hospitalized patients who are fully vaccinated: 642
ICU patients: 210
Intubated patients: 125
View an interactive version of the state’s dashboard here.
Stay up to date on all the latest news from Boston.com
Be civil. Be kind.Read our full community guidelines.