COVID

Mass. reports 2,794 new COVID-19 cases, 69 new deaths

The state also reported 1,234 hospitalized COVID-19 patients. Here's the data reported Wednesday, Feb. 9, 2022.

By John Waller

Newly reported cases: 2,794

Total confirmed cases: 1,513,559

Newly reported deaths: 69

Total confirmed deaths: 22,008

Newly reported tests: 97,220

Total tests: 39,809,116

Percent positivity (seven-day average): 4.08%

Hospitalized patients: 1,234

Hospitalized patients who are fully vaccinated: 642

ICU patients: 210

Intubated patients: 125

View an interactive version of the state’s dashboard here.