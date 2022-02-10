COVID

Mass. reports 2,611 new COVID-19 cases, 61 new deaths

The state also reported 1,161 hospitalized COVID-19 patients. Here's the data reported Thursday, Feb. 10, 2022.

By John Waller

Newly reported cases: 2,611

Total confirmed cases: 1,516,170

Newly reported deaths: 61

Total confirmed deaths: 22,069

Newly reported tests: 83,967

Total tests: 39,893,083

Percent positivity (seven-day average): 3.80%

Hospitalized patients: 1,161

Hospitalized patients who are fully vaccinated: 599

ICU patients: 213

Intubated patients: 121

View an interactive version of the state’s dashboard here.