Mass. reports 2,611 new COVID-19 cases, 61 new deaths

Newly reported cases: 2,611
Total confirmed cases: 1,516,170
Newly reported deaths: 61
Total confirmed deaths: 22,069
Newly reported tests: 83,967
Total tests: 39,893,083
Percent positivity (seven-day average): 3.80%
Hospitalized patients: 1,161
Hospitalized patients who are fully vaccinated: 599
ICU patients: 213
Intubated patients: 121
View an interactive version of the state’s dashboard here.
