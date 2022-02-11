Mass. reports 2,499 new COVID-19 cases, 53 new deaths

Newsletter Signup
Stay up to date on all the latest news from Boston.com
Newly reported cases: 2,499
Total confirmed cases: 1,518,669
Newly reported deaths: 53
Total confirmed deaths: 22,122
Newly reported tests: 81,787
Total tests: 39,974,870
Percent positivity (seven-day average): 3.74%
Hospitalized patients: 1,062
Hospitalized patients who are fully vaccinated: 561
ICU patients: 193
Intubated patients: 107
View an interactive version of the state’s dashboard here.
Stay up to date on all the latest news from Boston.com
Be civil. Be kind.Read our full community guidelines.