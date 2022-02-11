COVID

Mass. reports 2,499 new COVID-19 cases, 53 new deaths

The state also reported 1,062 hospitalized COVID-19 patients. Here's the data reported Friday, Feb. 11, 2022.

By John Waller

Newly reported cases: 2,499

Total confirmed cases: 1,518,669

Newly reported deaths: 53

Total confirmed deaths: 22,122

Newly reported tests: 81,787

Total tests: 39,974,870

Percent positivity (seven-day average): 3.74%

Hospitalized patients: 1,062

Hospitalized patients who are fully vaccinated: 561

ICU patients: 193

Intubated patients: 107

View an interactive version of the state’s dashboard here.