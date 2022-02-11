COVID Some Walgreens stores in Massachusetts will now be able to fill prescriptions for COVID antiviral pills Antiviral pills aim to stop the virus from replicating and continuing to infect someone’s cells. A worker holds a bottle of molnupiravir antiviral medication in a warehouse in Shoham, Israel, on Jan. 18. Kobi Wolf/Bloomberg photo

The Massachusetts Department of Public Health told state providers earlier this week that they can start writing prescriptions for some oral COVID antivirals at some Walgreens stores across the state. The oral antivirals currently available aim to stop the virus from replicating and further infecting someone’s cells.

The antivirals in question are Paxlovid and molnupiravir, the two oral antivirals authorized under FDA emergency use authorization. Stores in Boston, Cambridge, Chelsea, Worcester, Framingham, and other locations across the state will carry both antivirals. The release included 32 Walgreens locations that will carry them.

“DPH encourages providers to offer oral antiviral medication to all patients at higher risk of moderate to severe COVID-19,” read a release sent to providers.

Advertisement:

DPH updated its clinical guidance for COVID-19 therapeutics Jan. 28 in a way that, according to the release, “provides greater flexibility for clinical-decision making as well as expand the eligible patient groups recommended for antivirals.”

Both therapeutics are intended for people with mild to moderate COVID-19 who are at risk for progression to more severe illness, according to the guidance.

Patients can pick up their prescription free of charge, even if they don’t have insurance on file, according to the release sent to providers. The antivirals can also be delivered.

In addition to the Walgreens locations across the state, the antiviral treatments are available at state-sponsored Gothams treatment sites in Athol, Everett, Holyoke, Fall River, Lowell, Pittsfield, and Plymouth.

The state maintains a COVID-19 Therapeutics locator with information about what COVID therapeutics are available where.

Both drugs have shown to help treat COVID-19. According to the American Medical Association, Pfizer’s Paxvloid is 88% effective at preventing hospitalization and death. Treatment with these oral antivirals must begin within five days of symptom onset.

Oral antivirals and monoclonal antibody treatment are available to treat COVID-19. These treatments reduce the severity of disease & keep COVID-positive individuals out of the hospital. They're free – no insurance needed. Learn more: https://t.co/MpQzV9n67P pic.twitter.com/9FNoVxIMWe — Mass. Public Health (@MassDPH) February 11, 2022