Mass. reports 3,863 new COVID-19 cases over 3 days, as well as 66 new deaths from Friday

Newly reported cases: 3,863 (includes 3 days, Friday-Sunday)
Total confirmed cases: 1,522,532
Newly reported deaths: 66 (from Friday)
Total confirmed deaths: 22,188
Newly reported tests: 160,138
Total tests: 40,135,008
Percent positivity (seven-day average): 3.00%
Hospitalized patients: 1,024
Hospitalized patients who are fully vaccinated: 560
ICU patients: 188
Intubated patients: 94
View an interactive version of the state’s dashboard here.
