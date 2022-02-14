COVID

Mass. reports 3,863 new COVID-19 cases over 3 days, as well as 66 new deaths from Friday

The state also reported 1,024 hospitalized COVID-19 patients. Here's the data reported Monday, Feb. 14, 2022.

By Rami Abou-Sabe

Newly reported cases: 3,863 (includes 3 days, Friday-Sunday)

Total confirmed cases: 1,522,532

Newly reported deaths: 66 (from Friday)

Total confirmed deaths: 22,188

Newly reported tests: 160,138

Total tests: 40,135,008

Percent positivity (seven-day average): 3.00%

Hospitalized patients: 1,024

Hospitalized patients who are fully vaccinated: 560

ICU patients: 188

Intubated patients: 94

View an interactive version of the state’s dashboard here.