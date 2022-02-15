COVID

Mass. reports 1,459 new COVID-19 cases from Monday, as well as 90 new deaths over 3 days

The state also reported 882 hospitalized COVID-19 patients. Here's the data reported Tuesday, Feb. 15, 2022.

By John Waller

Newly reported cases: 1,459 (from Monday)

Total confirmed cases: 1,523,991

Newly reported deaths: 90 (includes 3 days, Saturday-Monday)

Total confirmed deaths: 22,278

Newly reported tests: 37,062

Total tests: 40,172,070

Percent positivity (seven-day average): 3.09%

Hospitalized patients: 882

Hospitalized patients who are fully vaccinated: 483

ICU patients: 168

Intubated patients: 77

View an interactive version of the state’s dashboard here.