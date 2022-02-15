Mass. reports 1,459 new COVID-19 cases from Monday, as well as 90 new deaths over 3 days

Newsletter Signup
Newly reported cases: 1,459 (from Monday)
Total confirmed cases: 1,523,991
Newly reported deaths: 90 (includes 3 days, Saturday-Monday)
Total confirmed deaths: 22,278
Newly reported tests: 37,062
Total tests: 40,172,070
Percent positivity (seven-day average): 3.09%
Hospitalized patients: 882
Hospitalized patients who are fully vaccinated: 483
ICU patients: 168
Intubated patients: 77
View an interactive version of the state’s dashboard here.
