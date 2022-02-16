COVID

Mass. reports 1,653 new COVID-19 cases, 46 new deaths

The state also reported 832 hospitalized COVID-19 patients. Here's the data reported Wednesday, Feb. 16, 2022.

By John Waller

Newly reported cases: 1,653

Total confirmed cases: 1,525,644

Newly reported deaths: 46

Total confirmed deaths: 22,324

Newly reported tests: 77,028

Total tests: 40,249,098

Percent positivity (seven-day average): 2.90%

Hospitalized patients: 832

Hospitalized patients who are fully vaccinated: 445

ICU patients: 161

Intubated patients: 76

View an interactive version of the state’s dashboard here.