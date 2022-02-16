Mass. reports 1,653 new COVID-19 cases, 46 new deaths

Newsletter Signup
Newly reported cases: 1,653
Total confirmed cases: 1,525,644
Newly reported deaths: 46
Total confirmed deaths: 22,324
Newly reported tests: 77,028
Total tests: 40,249,098
Percent positivity (seven-day average): 2.90%
Hospitalized patients: 832
Hospitalized patients who are fully vaccinated: 445
ICU patients: 161
Intubated patients: 76
View an interactive version of the state’s dashboard here.
