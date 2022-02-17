Mass. reports 2,326 new COVID-19 cases, 37 new deaths

Newsletter Signup
Newly reported cases: 2,326
Total confirmed cases: 1,527,970
Newly reported deaths: 37
Total confirmed deaths: 22,361
Newly reported tests: 93,738
Total tests: 40,342,836
Percent positivity (seven-day average): 2.76%
Hospitalized patients: 776
Hospitalized patients who are fully vaccinated: 414
ICU patients: 152
Intubated patients: 74
View an interactive version of the state’s dashboard here.
