COVID

Mass. reports 2,326 new COVID-19 cases, 37 new deaths

The state also reported 776 hospitalized COVID-19 patients. Here's the data reported Thursday, Feb. 17, 2022.

By John Waller

Newly reported cases: 2,326

Total confirmed cases: 1,527,970

Newly reported deaths: 37

Total confirmed deaths: 22,361

Newly reported tests: 93,738

Total tests: 40,342,836

Percent positivity (seven-day average): 2.76%

Hospitalized patients: 776

Hospitalized patients who are fully vaccinated: 414

ICU patients: 152

Intubated patients: 74

View an interactive version of the state’s dashboard here.