COVID Boston is 2/3 of the way to dropping its indoor COVID vaccine mandate "All of these numbers have been coming down pretty fast." Lane Turner/Globe Staff

Boston is moving closer toward hitting the COVID-19 public health metrics needed for Mayor Michelle Wu to lift the city’s vaccine mandate at certain indoor venues.

As of Thursday, data from the Boston Public Health Commission showed the city cleared two out of the three thresholds Wu outlined earlier this month as integral for dropping the policy, which requires patrons and staff to provide proof of vaccination to enter places such as restaurants, bars, gyms, museums, and other establishments.

The city’s seven-day moving test positivity average dropped to 4.6 percent — below the required 5 percent — and 90.8 percent of Boston’s ICU beds were occupied — less than the 95 percent threshold of concern.

The only data point where officials are still waiting to see progress is the city’s daily COVID hospitalizations. As of Thursday, the rate stood at 236.7 per day — notably above the desired 200 or less per day.

Wu told GBH News on Wednesday the city is “very close” to removing the mandate — possibly even days away.

“All of these numbers have been coming down pretty fast,” Wu said on her monthly visit to “Boston Public Radio.”

Still, the city is not there yet.

On Tuesday, the mandate entered its second phase, requiring people ages 12 and older to show proof of full vaccination, or two doses, to enter the indoor establishments.

And while Boston could see the rule nixed fairly soon, Wu has made clear that the BPHC has the authority to reinstate the policy, should virus cases surge again.