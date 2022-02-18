COVID

Mass. reports 1,983 new COVID-19 cases, 47 new deaths

The state also reported 719 hospitalized COVID-19 patients. Here's the data reported Friday, Feb. 18, 2022.

By John Waller

Newly reported cases: 1,983

Total confirmed cases: 1,529,953

Newly reported deaths: 47

Total confirmed deaths: 22,408

Newly reported tests: 89,083

Total tests: 40,431,919

Percent positivity (seven-day average): 2.74%

Hospitalized patients: 719

Hospitalized patients who are fully vaccinated: 379

ICU patients: 139

Intubated patients: 71

View an interactive version of the state’s dashboard here.