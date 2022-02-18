Mass. reports 1,983 new COVID-19 cases, 47 new deaths

Newsletter Signup
Stay up to date on all the latest news from Boston.com
Newly reported cases: 1,983
Total confirmed cases: 1,529,953
Newly reported deaths: 47
Total confirmed deaths: 22,408
Newly reported tests: 89,083
Total tests: 40,431,919
Percent positivity (seven-day average): 2.74%
Hospitalized patients: 719
Hospitalized patients who are fully vaccinated: 379
ICU patients: 139
Intubated patients: 71
View an interactive version of the state’s dashboard here.
Stay up to date on all the latest news from Boston.com
Be civil. Be kind.Read our full community guidelines.