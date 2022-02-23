Mass. reports 938 new COVID-19 cases from Monday, as well as 133 new deaths over 4 days

Newsletter Signup
Newly reported cases: 938 (from Monday)
Total confirmed cases: 1,535,009
Newly reported deaths: 133 (from Saturday-Tuesday)
Total confirmed deaths: 22,578
Newly reported tests: 57,159
Total tests: 40,674,488
Percent positivity (seven-day average): 2.35%
Hospitalized patients: 537
Hospitalized patients who are fully vaccinated: 292
ICU patients: 105
Intubated patients: 67
