Mass. reports 938 new COVID-19 cases from Monday, as well as 133 new deaths over 4 days

The state also reported 537 hospitalized COVID-19 patients. Here's the data reported Wednesday, Feb. 23, 2022.

By John Waller

Newly reported cases: 938 (from Monday)

Total confirmed cases: 1,535,009

Newly reported deaths: 133 (from Saturday-Tuesday)

Total confirmed deaths: 22,578

Newly reported tests: 57,159

Total tests: 40,674,488

Percent positivity (seven-day average): 2.35%

Hospitalized patients: 537

Hospitalized patients who are fully vaccinated: 292

ICU patients: 105

Intubated patients: 67

View an interactive version of the state’s dashboard here.