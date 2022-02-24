COVID

Mass. reports 1,556 new COVID-19 cases, 48 new deaths

The state also reported 512 hospitalized COVID-19 patients. Here's the data reported Thursday, Feb. 24, 2022.

By John Waller

Newly reported cases: 1,556

Total confirmed cases: 1,536,565

Newly reported deaths: 48

Total confirmed deaths: 22,626

Newly reported tests: 76,664

Total tests: 40,751,152

Percent positivity (seven-day average): 2.21%

Hospitalized patients: 512

Hospitalized patients who are fully vaccinated: 282

ICU patients: 97

Intubated patients: 63

View an interactive version of the state’s dashboard here.