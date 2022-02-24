Mass. reports 1,556 new COVID-19 cases, 48 new deaths

Newsletter Signup
Newly reported cases: 1,556
Total confirmed cases: 1,536,565
Newly reported deaths: 48
Total confirmed deaths: 22,626
Newly reported tests: 76,664
Total tests: 40,751,152
Percent positivity (seven-day average): 2.21%
Hospitalized patients: 512
Hospitalized patients who are fully vaccinated: 282
ICU patients: 97
Intubated patients: 63
View an interactive version of the state’s dashboard here.
