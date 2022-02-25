COVID

Mass. reports 1,329 new COVID-19 cases, 29 new deaths

The state also reported 483 hospitalized COVID-19 patients. Here's the data reported Friday, Feb. 25, 2022.

By John Waller

Newly reported cases: 1,329

Total confirmed cases: 1,537,894

Newly reported deaths: 29

Total confirmed deaths: 22,655

Newly reported tests: 79,786

Total tests: 40,830,938

Percent positivity (seven-day average): 2.13%

Hospitalized patients: 483

Hospitalized patients who are fully vaccinated: 264

ICU patients: 93

Intubated patients: 52

