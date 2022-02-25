Mass. reports 1,329 new COVID-19 cases, 29 new deaths

Newsletter Signup
Newly reported cases: 1,329
Total confirmed cases: 1,537,894
Newly reported deaths: 29
Total confirmed deaths: 22,655
Newly reported tests: 79,786
Total tests: 40,830,938
Percent positivity (seven-day average): 2.13%
Hospitalized patients: 483
Hospitalized patients who are fully vaccinated: 264
ICU patients: 93
Intubated patients: 52
View an interactive version of the state’s dashboard here.
