COVID Dr. Jha says it's time for new metrics as we enter the pandemic's next phase The physician called the CDC's new mask guidelines "reasonable, well-timed and consistent with the science."

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s new masking guidelines that put most of the country in counties that don’t need to mask are “reasonable, well-timed and consistent with the science,” wrote Dr. Ashish Jha.

In a Feb. 25 New York Times op-ed, the dean of the Brown University School of Public Health expressed his support for the shift away from relying solely on positive test counts to inform public health mandates.

The new guidance, released Feb. 25, categorizes counties as low, medium, or high risk for poor outcomes and recommends universal masking indoors only in high-risk areas. Importantly, Jha said, the new guidance takes into consideration the health care system capacity in determining risk level. Right now, more than 70% of the United States population is in an area with low or medium community risk.

Though the guidance may feel like a sharp departure from previous policies, Jha wrote the change is “entirely appropriate.”

“A virus and a population interact in a dizzyingly dynamic system, with mutations and layering immunity forming different profiles of population-wide risk at different times,” he wrote. “Policy does and should recognize when these factors have changed enough to justify new approaches.”

Jha also pointed to the omicron variant in justifying the CDC’s changes, saying that the “surge changed everything.”

“Hospital capacity matters enormously,” he wrote, because when hospitals are stretched with COVID-19 patients they can also no longer provide high-quality care for patients with a myriad of other conditions like heart attacks and appendicitis.

Jha expanded on all these points in his New York Times op-ed.

He warned that this may not spell the forever end of masks for most Americans — mitigation efforts like testing, avoiding gatherings, and masking will still be important to help limit spread, especially if there is a threat of another surge.

“Changing the way we use these tools — when to pull them out and when to put them away — is a critical part of managing a pandemic effectively,” Jha wrote. “The C.D.C.’s new guidance does just that by focusing on the metrics that matter most at this point in the pandemic.”

For two months, I've said we're entering a new phase of the pandemic



A phase marked by a lot of population immunity, a more immune-evasive but less virulent virus



This new phase requires new metrics



My @nytopinion piece on the latest CDC metricshttps://t.co/lvmwwJjILZ — Ashish K. Jha, MD, MPH (@ashishkjha) February 26, 2022

That tight link between cases –> hospitalizations –> deaths was true for original strain



And for Alpha

And for Delta



But Omicron severed that link (mostly)



Now, if you told me there were a 1000 new cases



I can no longer tell how many will end up hospitalized or dead



3/n — Ashish K. Jha, MD, MPH (@ashishkjha) February 26, 2022

We need a more wholistic view



And that's why we need to look at hospitalizations too



And there's one more thing



Healthcare capacity varies widely across U.S.



In some places, hospitals can handle a surge more easily than others



And we know hospital capacity is critical



5/8 — Ashish K. Jha, MD, MPH (@ashishkjha) February 26, 2022

This is why I like the CDC measures



It brings together what we care about: infections (cases), severe disease (hospitalizations) and hospital capacity



Is it perfect? No



Hospitalizations are a lagging indicator



And they don't incorporate community vaccination rates



But..



7/9 — Ashish K. Jha, MD, MPH (@ashishkjha) February 26, 2022

But these new metrics mark an important shift



Because when we see future surges or variants



It'll be in a population with a lot of immunity — from vaccinates and prior infections



And that means looking at cases alone won't be enough



A wholistic approach is better



End — Ashish K. Jha, MD, MPH (@ashishkjha) February 26, 2022