Mass. reports 1,632 new COVID-19 cases over 3 days, as well as 31 new deaths from Friday

The state also reported 445 hospitalized COVID-19 patients. Here's the data reported Monday, Feb. 28, 2022.

By John Waller

Newly reported cases: 1,632 (includes 3 days, Friday-Sunday)

Total confirmed cases: 1,539,526

Newly reported deaths: 31 (from Friday)

Total confirmed deaths: 22,686

Newly reported tests: 97,477

Total tests: 40,928,415

Percent positivity (seven-day average): 1.89%

Hospitalized patients: 445

Hospitalized patients who are fully vaccinated: 244

ICU patients: 83

Intubated patients: 51

View an interactive version of the state’s dashboard here.