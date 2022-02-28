Mass. reports 1,632 new COVID-19 cases over 3 days, as well as 31 new deaths from Friday

Newsletter Signup
Newly reported cases: 1,632 (includes 3 days, Friday-Sunday)
Total confirmed cases: 1,539,526
Newly reported deaths: 31 (from Friday)
Total confirmed deaths: 22,686
Newly reported tests: 97,477
Total tests: 40,928,415
Percent positivity (seven-day average): 1.89%
Hospitalized patients: 445
Hospitalized patients who are fully vaccinated: 244
ICU patients: 83
Intubated patients: 51
View an interactive version of the state’s dashboard here.
