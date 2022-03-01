Mass. reports 1,209 new COVID-19 cases from Monday, as well as 62 new deaths over 3 days

Newsletter Signup
Newly reported cases: 1,209 (from Monday)
Total confirmed cases: 1,540,735
Newly reported deaths: 62 (includes 3 days, Saturday-Monday)
Total confirmed deaths: 22,748
Newly reported tests: 51,017
Total tests: 40,979,432
Percent positivity (seven-day average): 1.88%
Hospitalized patients: 394
Hospitalized patients who are fully vaccinated: 213
ICU patients: 70
Intubated patients: 40
View an interactive version of the state’s dashboard here.
