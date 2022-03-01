COVID

Mass. reports 1,209 new COVID-19 cases from Monday, as well as 62 new deaths over 3 days

The state also reported 394 hospitalized COVID-19 patients. Here's the data reported Tuesday, March 1, 2022.

By John Waller

Newly reported cases: 1,209 (from Monday)

Total confirmed cases: 1,540,735

Newly reported deaths: 62 (includes 3 days, Saturday-Monday)

Total confirmed deaths: 22,748

Newly reported tests: 51,017

Total tests: 40,979,432

Percent positivity (seven-day average): 1.88%

Hospitalized patients: 394

Hospitalized patients who are fully vaccinated: 213

ICU patients: 70

Intubated patients: 40

View an interactive version of the state’s dashboard here.