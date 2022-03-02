Mass. reports 907 new COVID-19 cases, 35 new deaths

Newsletter Signup
Newly reported cases: 907
Total confirmed cases: 1,541,642
Newly reported deaths: 35
Total confirmed deaths: 22,783
Newly reported tests: 67,096
Total tests: 41,046,528
Percent positivity (seven-day average): 1.85%
Hospitalized patients: 401
Hospitalized patients who are fully vaccinated: 223
ICU patients: 64
Intubated patients: 32
View an interactive version of the state’s dashboard here.
