COVID

Mass. reports 907 new COVID-19 cases, 35 new deaths

The state also reported 401 hospitalized COVID-19 patients. Here's the data reported Wednesday, March 2, 2022.

By John Waller

Newly reported cases: 907

Total confirmed cases: 1,541,642

Newly reported deaths: 35

Total confirmed deaths: 22,783

Newly reported tests: 67,096

Total tests: 41,046,528

Percent positivity (seven-day average): 1.85%

Hospitalized patients: 401

Hospitalized patients who are fully vaccinated: 223

ICU patients: 64

Intubated patients: 32

View an interactive version of the state’s dashboard here.