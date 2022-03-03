Mass. reports 1,067 new COVID-19 cases, 27 new deaths

Newsletter Signup
Stay up to date on all the latest news from Boston.com
Newly reported cases: 1,067
Total confirmed cases: 1,542,709
Newly reported deaths: 27
Total confirmed deaths: 22,810
Newly reported tests: 73,057
Total tests: 41,119,585
Percent positivity (seven-day average): 1.80%
Hospitalized patients: 383
Hospitalized patients who are fully vaccinated: 215
ICU patients: 65
Intubated patients: 31
View an interactive version of the state’s dashboard here.
Stay up to date on all the latest news from Boston.com
Stay up to date with everything Boston. Receive the latest news and breaking updates, straight from our newsroom to your inbox.
Be civil. Be kind.Read our full community guidelines.