Mass. reports 1,067 new COVID-19 cases, 27 new deaths

The state also reported 383 hospitalized COVID-19 patients. Here's the data reported Thursday, March 3, 2022.

By John Waller

Newly reported cases: 1,067

Total confirmed cases: 1,542,709

Newly reported deaths: 27

Total confirmed deaths: 22,810

Newly reported tests: 73,057

Total tests: 41,119,585

Percent positivity (seven-day average): 1.80%

Hospitalized patients: 383

Hospitalized patients who are fully vaccinated: 215

ICU patients: 65

Intubated patients: 31

View an interactive version of the state’s dashboard here.