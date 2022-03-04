COVID

Mass. reports 900 new COVID-19 cases, 23 new deaths

The state also reported 345 hospitalized COVID-19 patients. Here's the data reported Friday, March 4, 2022.

By Rosemary Ford

Newly reported cases: 900

Total confirmed cases: 1,543,609

Newly reported deaths: 23

Total confirmed deaths: 22,833

Newly reported tests: 56,914

Total tests: 41,176,499

Percent positivity (seven-day average): 1.82%

Hospitalized patients: 345

Hospitalized patients who are fully vaccinated: 186

ICU patients: 62

Intubated patients: 30

View an interactive version of the state’s dashboard here.

MA DPH COVID-19 Dashboard by Rosemary Ford on Scribd