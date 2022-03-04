Mass. reports 900 new COVID-19 cases, 23 new deaths

Newsletter Signup
Newly reported cases: 900
Total confirmed cases: 1,543,609
Newly reported deaths: 23
Total confirmed deaths: 22,833
Newly reported tests: 56,914
Total tests: 41,176,499
Percent positivity (seven-day average): 1.82%
Hospitalized patients: 345
Hospitalized patients who are fully vaccinated: 186
ICU patients: 62
Intubated patients: 30
View an interactive version of the state’s dashboard here.
