COVID COVID-19 cases in Worcester drop for seventh week Worcester County is now ranked “low” for COVID-19 community transmission. In Worcester, 62 percent of residents are fully vaccinated.

The number of COVID-19 cases in Worcester has dropped for the seventh straight week, city officials announced Friday.

The city’s seven-day average now stands at 25.6 cases, which is its lowest point since mid-August, according to information provided by the city.

City officials also reported a decrease in hospital cases.

The number of positive in-patients fell to 31 overall, with eight in intensive care units. There were eight deaths over the past week, raising the total to 520 since the pandemic started.

Worcester County is now ranked as “low” for COVID-19 community transmission. In Shrewsbury and Grafton, the seven-day averages of new cases were 4.7 and 2.1, respectively.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention advises residents in “low” level areas to stay up to date with their vaccines and get tested if they are symptomatic.

Those with symptoms or who have tested positive, or who have been exposed to someone with COVID, should continue to wear a mask.

In Worcester, 62 percent of residents are fully vaccinated, according to city officials, and 73 percent have received at least one dose. Of those fully vaccinated, 46 percent have now received a booster, according to figures released by the city.

The city has standing vaccination clinics, which are open to all eligible residents, ages 5 and older.

Central Community Branch YMCA (766 Main St.)

Mondays, 11 a.m. – 7 p.m.

Worcester Public Library (3 Salem St.)

Wednesdays, 11 a.m. – 7 p.m.

Saturdays, 11 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Worcester Senior Center (125 Providence St.)

Fridays, 12 – 8 p.m.

Mercantile Center (201 Commercial St.)

(Through Mar. 18)

Mondays, 11 a.m. – 4 p.m. (plus testing)

Tuesdays and Thursdays, 10 a.m. – 3 p.m. (plus testing)

Fridays, 12 – 3 p.m.

(As of Mar. 21)

Mondays, 11 a.m. – 4 p.m. (plus testing)

Thursdays, 10 a.m. – 3 p.m. (plus testing)

A full schedule, including the Health and Human Service mobile van clinic stops, can be found at worcesterma.gov/coronavirus/vaccination.

The city’s Board of Health will meet Monday and consider rescinding the city’s mask mandate for public, private, parochial, and charter schools.

Face masks are still mandated at hospitals, Worcester Regional Airport, and WRTA buses.