Starting today, you don’t have to wear a mask in most Boston places

Today’s the day — Boston has officially ended its mask mandate in most indoor establishments.
Effective Saturday, people are no longer required to wear masks in bars, restaurants, clubs, stores, gyms, museums, and entertainment venues. The lift comes after the Boston Public Health Commission on Tuesday unanimously voted to drop the mandate, which aimed to prevent the spread of COVID-19.
BPHC lifted the mandate due to an improvement in infection rates.
But private businesses and organizations are still able to require masks if they so choose.
Boston-based cookie company Top Shelf Cookies told customers Saturday that their employees will still mask up, if a customer wants them to.
“Reminder: Boston’s Mask Mandate has been lifted and we are excited to lose our masks, however we will be keeping our masks handy if you would feel more comfortable being served by someone with a mask, we’ll be happy to do so!” the company said on Twitter.
People still need to wear masks at certain places. According to BPHC, these include:
Health officials plan to take a look at the public schools’ mask mandate at their next meeting on March 9.
Some residents shared their feelings over the first day of being able to go mask-free in most of Boston’s public spaces.
