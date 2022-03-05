COVID Starting today, you don’t have to wear a mask in most Boston places On Saturday, Boston officially lifted its mask mandate for most indoor locations. Boston University students most with masks off walk on campus by Commonwealth Avenue in Boston. As of Saturday, Boston has officially ended its mask mandate in most indoor establishments. David L Ryan/Globe Staff

Today’s the day — Boston has officially ended its mask mandate in most indoor establishments.

Effective Saturday, people are no longer required to wear masks in bars, restaurants, clubs, stores, gyms, museums, and entertainment venues. The lift comes after the Boston Public Health Commission on Tuesday unanimously voted to drop the mandate, which aimed to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

BPHC lifted the mandate due to an improvement in infection rates.

But private businesses and organizations are still able to require masks if they so choose.

Boston-based cookie company Top Shelf Cookies told customers Saturday that their employees will still mask up, if a customer wants them to.

“Reminder: Boston’s Mask Mandate has been lifted and we are excited to lose our masks, however we will be keeping our masks handy if you would feel more comfortable being served by someone with a mask, we’ll be happy to do so!” the company said on Twitter.

People still need to wear masks at certain places. According to BPHC, these include:

The MBTA and other public or private transportation

Boston Public Schools

Healthcare facilities

Congregate care facilities

Emergency shelter programs

Prisons and other correctional facilities

Health officials plan to take a look at the public schools’ mask mandate at their next meeting on March 9.

Some residents shared their feelings over the first day of being able to go mask-free in most of Boston’s public spaces.

Boston is finally back!! Not a mask in sight!!! — NBA OldMan (@calimelittle) March 5, 2022

No mas mask mandate en Boston 😍🎉 — Pan. (@PaNdeDiiios) March 5, 2022

Don't worry Mr Burns, Boston dropped its mask mandate today. Your germs can harm everyone now. pic.twitter.com/whDCTO0gT9 — RogueScholar (@roguescholar13) March 5, 2022

Boston is mask-free atlast..long overdue — John (@fabledvoice) March 5, 2022

No mask in Boston today 🙏🤔😳😢 — MyDerbyFavorites🐎 (@JuJuBajan) March 5, 2022

POV in Boston now that the mask mandate has ended. pic.twitter.com/KcBQhxjPEn — J (@JNR8Thought) March 5, 2022