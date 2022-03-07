Boston hospitals look for participants for nationwide study of long COVID

Newsletter Signup
Six Boston-area hospitals and healthcare centers have joined a nationwide initiative to study long COVID — a COVID-19 side effect where patients have lingering symptoms for months or even years after being infected — but they need your help.
Long COVID can include many symptoms, including brain fog, fatigue, shortness of breath. While scientists understand some things about long COVID, there is still much to be learned.
The collaborative includes Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center, Massachusetts General Hospital, Tufts Medical Center, Cambridge Health Alliance, Boston Medical Center, and Brigham & Women’s Hospital.
Together, the hospitals have named the collaborative the Greater Boston COVID Recovery Cohort.
The cohort says it will be trying to answer questions such as:
Over the next year, the cohort is hoping to enroll more than 900 participants in Boston and over 17,000 participants nationwide to be a part of the study.
Those interested in participating or learning more about the study should visit the cohort’s website.
