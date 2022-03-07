COVID

Mass. reports 1,694 new COVID-19 cases over 3 days, as well as 22 new deaths from Friday

The state also reported 319 hospitalized COVID-19 patients. Here's the data reported Monday, March 7, 2022.

By John Waller

Newly reported cases: 1,694 (includes 3 days, Friday-Sunday)

Total confirmed cases: 1,545,303

Newly reported deaths: 22 (from Friday)

Total confirmed deaths: 22,855

Newly reported tests: 119,853

Total tests: 41,296,352

Percent positivity (seven-day average): 1.55%

Hospitalized patients: 319

Hospitalized patients who are fully vaccinated: 177

ICU patients: 56

Intubated patients: 26

View an interactive version of the state’s dashboard here.