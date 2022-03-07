‘This weekend, I had *ZERO* COVID in the ICU’: Local doc celebrates little victories

Newsletter Signup
For the last week, Massachusetts’s seven-day average of new COVID-19 daily case numbers has been below 1,000, marking a steep decrease from a few weeks ago, and one local critical care doctor is seeing the shift in the intensive care unit.
Dr. Lakshman Swamy, a critical care physician at the Cambridge Health Alliance and instructor at both UMass Chan Medical School and Harvard Medical School, took to Twitter Sunday to celebrate little victories from the weekend.
“This weekend, I had *ZERO* COVID in the ICU,” Swamy tweeted. “After Delta & omicron it was incredible to see people who just got better. To not feel like everything kept getting worse. To not feel like it was hopeless.”
He went on to list some “#CritCareWins,” including three back-to-back straightforward cases, a patient feeling comfortable enough they decided to get vaccinated, and simply the existence of antibiotics.
Swamy acknowledged that time in the ICU is not all sunshine — even amidst little victories there are tragedies and suffering. As of March 3, there were 345 COVID-19 patients hospitalized in Massachusetts.
“I don’t know how long this lull will last. I hope it is forever,” Swamy wrote. “But just as I try to soak up all the life I can when COVID is receding, I want to recognize all the joy, the wins. They’ve been few and far between. Here’s hoping for more #CritCareWins in the coming months.”
