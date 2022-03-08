COVID

Mass. reports 607 new COVID-19 cases from Monday, as well as 61 new deaths over 3 days

The state also reported 291 hospitalized COVID-19 patients. Here's the data reported Tuesday, March 8, 2022.

By John Waller

Newly reported cases: 607 (from Monday)

Total confirmed cases: 1,545,910

Newly reported deaths: 61 (includes 3 days, Saturday-Monday)

Total confirmed deaths: 22,916

Newly reported tests: 33,717

Total tests: 41,330,069

Percent positivity (seven-day average): 1.62%

Hospitalized patients: 291

Hospitalized patients who are fully vaccinated: 161

ICU patients: 46

Intubated patients: 23

View an interactive version of the state’s dashboard here.