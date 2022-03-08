Mass. reports 607 new COVID-19 cases from Monday, as well as 61 new deaths over 3 days

Newsletter Signup
Newly reported cases: 607 (from Monday)
Total confirmed cases: 1,545,910
Newly reported deaths: 61 (includes 3 days, Saturday-Monday)
Total confirmed deaths: 22,916
Newly reported tests: 33,717
Total tests: 41,330,069
Percent positivity (seven-day average): 1.62%
Hospitalized patients: 291
Hospitalized patients who are fully vaccinated: 161
ICU patients: 46
Intubated patients: 23
