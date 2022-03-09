COVID

Mass. reports 775 new COVID-19 cases, 28 new deaths

The state also reported 280 hospitalized COVID-19 patients. Here's the data reported Wednesday, March 9, 2022.

By John Waller

Newly reported cases: 775

Total confirmed cases: 1,546,685

Newly reported deaths: 28

Total confirmed deaths: 22,944

Newly reported tests: 70,478

Total tests: 41,400,547

Percent positivity (seven-day average): 1.61%

Hospitalized patients: 280

Hospitalized patients who are fully vaccinated: 163

ICU patients: 46

Intubated patients: 20

View an interactive version of the state’s dashboard here.