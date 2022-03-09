Mass. reports 775 new COVID-19 cases, 28 new deaths

Newsletter Signup
Newly reported cases: 775
Total confirmed cases: 1,546,685
Newly reported deaths: 28
Total confirmed deaths: 22,944
Newly reported tests: 70,478
Total tests: 41,400,547
Percent positivity (seven-day average): 1.61%
Hospitalized patients: 280
Hospitalized patients who are fully vaccinated: 163
ICU patients: 46
Intubated patients: 20
View an interactive version of the state’s dashboard here.
