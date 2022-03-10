Mass. reports 802 new COVID-19 cases, 22 new deaths

Newsletter Signup
Newly reported cases: 802
Total confirmed cases: 1,547,487
Newly reported deaths: 22
Total confirmed deaths: 22,966
Newly reported tests: 54,053
Total tests: 41,454,600
Percent positivity (seven-day average): 1.60%
Hospitalized patients: 290
Hospitalized patients who are fully vaccinated: 168
ICU patients: 40
Intubated patients: 19
View an interactive version of the state’s dashboard here.
