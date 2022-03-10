COVID

Mass. reports 802 new COVID-19 cases, 22 new deaths

The state also reported 290 hospitalized COVID-19 patients. Here's the data reported Thursday, March 10, 2022.

By John Waller

Newly reported cases: 802

Total confirmed cases: 1,547,487

Newly reported deaths: 22

Total confirmed deaths: 22,966

Newly reported tests: 54,053

Total tests: 41,454,600

Percent positivity (seven-day average): 1.60%

Hospitalized patients: 290

Hospitalized patients who are fully vaccinated: 168

ICU patients: 40

Intubated patients: 19

View an interactive version of the state’s dashboard here.