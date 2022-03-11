COVID

Mass. reports 677 new COVID-19 cases, 14 new deaths

The state also reported 259 hospitalized COVID-19 patients. Here's the data reported Friday, March 11, 2022.

By John Waller

Newly reported cases: 677

Total confirmed cases: 1,548,164

Newly reported deaths: 14

Total confirmed deaths: 22,980

Newly reported tests: 48,750

Total tests: 41,503,350

Percent positivity (seven-day average): 1.67%

Hospitalized patients: 259

Hospitalized patients who are fully vaccinated: 158

ICU patients: 37

Intubated patients: 16

View an interactive version of the state’s dashboard here.