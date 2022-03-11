Mass. reports 677 new COVID-19 cases, 14 new deaths

Newsletter Signup
Newly reported cases: 677
Total confirmed cases: 1,548,164
Newly reported deaths: 14
Total confirmed deaths: 22,980
Newly reported tests: 48,750
Total tests: 41,503,350
Percent positivity (seven-day average): 1.67%
Hospitalized patients: 259
Hospitalized patients who are fully vaccinated: 158
ICU patients: 37
Intubated patients: 16
View an interactive version of the state’s dashboard here.
