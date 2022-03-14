Mass. reports 1,520 new COVID-19 cases over 3 days, as well as 9 new deaths from Friday

Newsletter Signup
Newly reported cases: 1,520 (includes 3 days, Friday-Sunday)
Total confirmed cases: 1,549,684
Newly reported deaths: 9 (from Friday)
Total confirmed deaths: 18,886
Newly reported tests: 104,689
Total tests: 41,608,039
Percent positivity (seven-day average): 1.51%
Hospitalized patients: 236
Hospitalized patients who are fully vaccinated: 144
Hospitalized patients who are primarily hospitalized for COVID-19 related illness: 93
ICU patients: 38
Intubated patients: 15
View an interactive version of the state’s dashboard here.
