COVID

Mass. reports 1,520 new COVID-19 cases over 3 days, as well as 9 new deaths from Friday

The state also reported 236 hospitalized COVID-19 patients. Here's the data reported Monday, March 14, 2022.

By John Waller

Newly reported cases: 1,520 (includes 3 days, Friday-Sunday)

Total confirmed cases: 1,549,684

Newly reported deaths: 9 (from Friday)

Total confirmed deaths: 18,886

Newly reported tests: 104,689

Total tests: 41,608,039

Percent positivity (seven-day average): 1.51%

Hospitalized patients: 236

Hospitalized patients who are fully vaccinated: 144

Hospitalized patients who are primarily hospitalized for COVID-19 related illness: 93

ICU patients: 38

Intubated patients: 15

