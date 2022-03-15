COVID

Mass. reports 502 new COVID-19 cases from Monday, as well as 16 new deaths over 3 days

The state also reported 227 hospitalized COVID-19 patients. Here's the data reported Tuesday, March 15, 2022.

By John Waller

Newly reported cases: 502 (from Monday)

Total confirmed cases: 1,550,186

Newly reported deaths: 16 (includes 3 days, Saturday-Monday)

Total confirmed deaths: 18,902

Newly reported tests: 27,948

Total tests: 41,635,987

Percent positivity (seven-day average): 1.58%

Hospitalized patients: 227

Hospitalized patients who are fully vaccinated: 137

Hospitalized patients who are primarily hospitalized for COVID-19 related illness: 88

ICU patients: 31

Intubated patients: 13

View an interactive version of the state’s dashboard here.