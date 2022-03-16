COVID ‘I’m LIVID’: Ranney, other docs speak out against cuts to COVID preparedness “Congress, please fund these plans. 🙏 Waiting until another surge hits, is already too late.” A health care worker administers a COVID-19 test at a testing site in Washington, Jan. 14, 2022. Tom Brenner/The New York Times

On Tuesday, White House officials warned that the United States will soon run out of funding for future COVID booster shots, testing efforts, and new treatments if Congress doesn’t pass spending legislation.

Now, experts are warning of the potential disastrous consequences of that funding drying up.

Dr. Megan Ranney, the associate dean of the Brown University School of Public Health, shared her outrage at that possibility on Twitter yesterday.

Have we literally learned nothing?! pic.twitter.com/LP8oYE8EL9 — Megan Ranney MD MPH 🌻 (@meganranney) March 16, 2022

“For the past 3 months, we in medicine & #publichealth have been asking to plan ahead,” Ranney wrote. “Take the lessons from the last surge & apply them to the future, so we never again end up with overwhelmed hospitals & 1000s of #covid19 deaths each day.”

Ranney said the waning of the omicron surge gave her hope — finally, she thought, there was a lull that the United States could use to try to plan for future surges. She said she was hopeful the country could distribute vaccines equitably, make sure the supply-chain is functioning, establish good metrics for surges, support healthcare workers, and improve communication.

She said she was “enthused” by the White House’s release of a new COVID plan two weeks ago. When the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention changed the metrics on community spread, she said she was comforted that those at highest risk would have access to treatments.

But now, Ranney wrote Tuesday, she is “absolutely livid” at the “brinkmanship being played by Congress.”

Congress passed a $1.5 trillion dollar federal spending bill last week, but left out the White House’s request for $22.5 billion in funding for COVID efforts. In a background call with reporters yesterday, senior White House officials warned of the repercussions lack of funding will have.

Without additional funding, senior administration officials said the U.S. will not be able to purchase boosters for everyone, will need to cancel plans to purchase additional monoclonals and will run out of the treatment in late May, will end the fund that pays doctors to treat uninsured people in early April, will not be able to maintain domestic testing capacity past June, and won’t be able to extend COVID aid abroad as planned.

“We have been clear: We hoped Congress would provide these resources, as lawmakers have done multiple times on a bipartisan basis under the prior administration,” said a senior administration official. “Further inaction will set us back; leave us unprepared — less prepared; and cost us more lives.”

Ranney said, “It is simply inexcusable that we may be RIGHT BACK WHERE WE WERE TWO YEARS AGO due to lack of funding for the basics,” including tests, vaccines, treatment, and data.

“I hope that we pull back before what little safety net we have, against #covid19, is shredded,” she wrote. “Congress, please fund these plans. 🙏 Waiting until another surge hits, is already too late.”

Ranney isn’t alone in her concern. Prominent experts across the country, including Michael Osterhold, an epidemiologist at the University of Minnesota and former COVID adviser to President Joe Biden, warn that politics could leave the United States chronically unprepared again, reported STAT.

Locally, doctors are also worried. Dr. Michael Mina, a former assistant professor of epidemiology at Harvard T. H. Chan School of Public Health and now chief science officer at biotech software company eMed, said now is not the time to stop funding response efforts.

Is COVID19 behind us?



This is not a time for Congress to cease funding COVID19 response & preparedness



MARCH 15 2021: 1244 Deaths per day

MARCH 15 2022: 1260 Deaths per day



Lets not fool ourselves, even w vaccines & immunity, this virus is ravaging us this year as much as last pic.twitter.com/dxV7PkLeWg — Michael Mina (@michaelmina_lab) March 16, 2022

Dr. Jeremy Faust, an emergency physician at Brigham and Women’s Hospital, took a more sarcastic approach.

Dear Historians Digging Through Twitter 100 Years From Now Looking For Signs Of Intelligent Life On Earth,



Yes, we know that we are a bunch of muppets.



-2022. https://t.co/mOdshfqkid — Jeremy Faust MD MS (ER physician) (@jeremyfaust) March 16, 2022

Read Ranney’s full thread here:

The waning of #omicron gave me hope.



Here was a lull that we could use to finally…

* distribute vaccines equitably

* make sure our supply-chain works

* have good metrics to guide surge plans

* support healthcare workers

* get better at communicationhttps://t.co/ucG9e9ysGD pic.twitter.com/d1exOkBUbl — Megan Ranney MD MPH 🌻 (@meganranney) March 16, 2022

And when @CDCgov changed its metrics on community spread, part of my comfort was the knowledge that we'd have testing, and that we had TREATMENTS/protection – things like Paxlovid & Evusheld – for our highest-risk citizens.https://t.co/KWLzrq4xAM — Megan Ranney MD MPH 🌻 (@meganranney) March 16, 2022

Which is why I'm LIVID – absolutely livid – at the brinkmanship being played by Congress.



It is simply inexcusable that we may be RIGHT BACK WHERE WE WERE TWO YEARS AGO due to lack of funding for the basics:

* tests

* vaccines

* treatment

* datahttps://t.co/r6TFRGuEtx pic.twitter.com/JQMfEswY3d — Megan Ranney MD MPH 🌻 (@meganranney) March 16, 2022

I hope that we pull back before what little safety net we have, against #covid19, is shredded.



Congress, please fund these plans. 🙏 Waiting until another surge hits, is already too late.https://t.co/raL1dJieiG — Megan Ranney MD MPH 🌻 (@meganranney) March 16, 2022