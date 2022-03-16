COVID

Mass. reports 725 new COVID-19 cases, 14 new deaths

The state also reported 229 hospitalized COVID-19 patients. Here's the data reported Wednesday, March 16, 2022.

By John Waller

Newly reported cases: 725

Total confirmed cases: 1,550,911

Newly reported deaths: 14

Total confirmed deaths: 18,916

Newly reported tests: 58,381

Total tests: 41,694,368

Percent positivity (seven-day average): 1.53%

Hospitalized patients: 229

Hospitalized patients who are fully vaccinated: 138

Hospitalized patients who are primarily hospitalized for COVID-19 related illness: 82

ICU patients: 31

Intubated patients: 13

View an interactive version of the state’s dashboard here.