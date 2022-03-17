COVID

Mass. reports 899 new COVID-19 cases, 10 new deaths

The state also reported 228 hospitalized COVID-19 patients. Here's the data reported Thursday, March 17, 2022.

By John Waller

Newly reported cases: 899

Total confirmed cases: 1,551,810

Newly reported deaths: 10

Total confirmed deaths: 18,926

Newly reported tests: 54,409

Total tests: 41,748,777

Percent positivity (seven-day average): 1.59%

Hospitalized patients: 228

Hospitalized patients who are fully vaccinated: 140

Hospitalized patients who are primarily hospitalized for COVID-19 related illness: 78

ICU patients: 29

Intubated patients: 11

View an interactive version of the state’s dashboard here.