COVID Dr. Jha talks BA.2 variant — and his new White House gig "I am deeply honored for this chance to serve this country I love." Dr. Ashish Jha, dean of Brown University's School of Public Health, stands for a portrait, Wednesday, Dec. 23, 2020, in Newton, Massachusetts. Elise Amendola/AP Photo

Dr. Ashish Jha had “some news” to share this week — President Joe Biden asked him to serve as the administration’s next COVID-19 response coordinator starting next month.

So, as they say…



Some news



For all the progress we’ve made in this pandemic (and there is a lot)



We still have important work to do to protect Americans’ lives and well being



So when @POTUS asked me to serve, I was honored to have the opportunityhttps://t.co/qMuf6Y4wOu — Ashish K. Jha, MD, MPH (@ashishkjha) March 17, 2022

The move, announced Thursday, signals the administration’s view that we are moving into a new phase in the pandemic — one more focused on nudging Americans back toward normalcy.

“As we enter a new moment in the pandemic — executing on my National COVID-19 Preparedness Plan and managing the ongoing risks from COVID — Dr. Jha is the perfect person for the job,” Biden said in a statement.

Jha, the dean of the Brown University School of Public Health, said on Twitter he is “honored to have the opportunity.”

“On a personal note, for a poor immigrant kid who left India not speaking a word of English. And found in America a nation willing to embrace me as one of her own. I am deeply honored for this chance to serve this country I love,” Jha wrote Thursday.

In an interview on the “Today” show Friday morning, Jha warned that the pandemic is not behind us yet, but said he is ready to work on implementing Biden’s plan.

“The first order of business is the president has laid out a really comprehensive plan for how we prepare and it’s about executing on that plan,” Jha said. “It’s about making sure we have enough tests and vaccines and therapeutics and masks. It’s about vaccinating the world so that we can get this pandemic finally behind us. … That’s what I am going to be focused on when I join the administration.”

We are not done



We are very likely to see more surges of infections



We may see more variants



We can’t predict everything with certainty



But we have to prepare to protect the American people whatever Mother Nature throws at us — Ashish K. Jha, MD, MPH (@ashishkjha) March 17, 2022

Jha also touched on the BA.2 variant that is on the rise in much of Europe saying he is “not expecting a big surge here,” but we need to pay close attention and make decisions based on data.

“Here’s what we know about BA.2. We know it’s a little bit more transmissible than BA.1, that subvariant of omicron that swept through America in January,” Jha said. “Our vaccines, especially if you’re boosted, provide the same level of protection. It’s not any more severe than BA.1.”

Data driven decisions are a theme with Jha — on the “Today” show he also said any decisions about another round of boosters should come based on complete data.

“What we know right now is getting those first two shots plus that booster, that third shot, that’s the most critical thing,” he said. “That’s how we protect lives. That’s how we keep people out of the hospital. That part is very, very clear. The data on the fourth shot, I’ve got to still examine it. We all have to look at it more carefully. … We want to see the full set of data and then make a decision after that.”

Jha said he is “excited to get started” on his part of “demonstrating moral leadership on the global stage.”

We are in so much of a better place with vaccines, diagnostics, increasingly, therapeutics, and much more



Much of this because of the superb leadership of Jeff Zients



Who has used the levers of the US government to make available these miracles of science to the American people — Ashish K. Jha, MD, MPH (@ashishkjha) March 17, 2022

Other doctors are also excited to see Jha step into his new role. His colleague at Brown, Dr. Megan Ranney, the associate dean of the Brown School of Public Health, said she is “thrilled and proud.”

Thrilled & proud of ⁦@ashishkjha, a mentor & friend,⁩ in stepping up to this #publichealth moment. We at ⁦@Brown_SPH⁩ ⁦@BrownUniversity⁩ are honored to carry on the mission here while you lead ⁦@WhiteHouse⁩ #covid19 response 🦠❤️ https://t.co/x8h2XR6yxB — Megan Ranney MD MPH 🌻 (@meganranney) March 17, 2022

Dr. Michael Mina, a former assistant professor of epidemiology at the Harvard T. H. Chan School of Public Health and now chief science officer at biotech software company eMed, called Jha a “terrific choice” for the job.

This is a terrific choice by @POTUS to place @ashishkjha at the helm of the IS COVID response



This next phase of the pandemic will bring new challenges and new opportunities



Ashish is a multifaceted physician and, more importantly, public health expert with great experience. https://t.co/vCOoJEdWE0 — Michael Mina (@michaelmina_lab) March 18, 2022

Brigham and Women’s Hospital’s Dr. Jeremy Faust said Jha has been one of his “go-to people” during the pandemic.

Congratulations ⁦@ashishkjha⁩!



Throughout the pandemic, one of the absolute go-to people when I needed to work through a complicated issue.



Excellent choice by ⁦@POTUS⁩!



via @NYTimes https://t.co/IyEqNZ5Bf7 — Jeremy Faust MD MS (ER physician) (@jeremyfaust) March 17, 2022

Read Jha’s full Twitter thread here:

On a personal note



For a poor immigrant kid who left India not speaking a word of English



And found in America a nation willing to embrace me as one of her own



I am deeply honored for this chance to serve this country I love



And grateful to a President for the opportunity — Ashish K. Jha, MD, MPH (@ashishkjha) March 17, 2022

If we an do all of that, we can protect the health of the American people



While also demonstrating moral leadership on the global stage



This is not the job of one person or even just the government.



It is the job of all of us



And I’m excited to get started on my part — Ashish K. Jha, MD, MPH (@ashishkjha) March 17, 2022