Mass. reports 813 new COVID-19 cases, 6 new deaths

The state also reported 231 hospitalized COVID-19 patients. Here's the data reported Friday, March 18, 2022.

By John Waller

Newly reported cases: 813

Total confirmed cases: 1,552,623

Newly reported deaths: 6

Total confirmed deaths: 18,932

Newly reported tests: 49,722

Total tests: 41,798,499

Percent positivity (seven-day average): 1.68%

Hospitalized patients: 231

Hospitalized patients who are fully vaccinated: 148

Hospitalized patients who are primarily hospitalized for COVID-19 related illness: 67

ICU patients: 38

Intubated patients: 15

View an interactive version of the state’s dashboard here.