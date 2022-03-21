COVID

Mass. reports 1,693 new COVID-19 cases over 3 days, as well as 7 new deaths from Friday

The state also reported 217 hospitalized COVID-19 patients. Here's the data reported Monday, March 21, 2022.

By John Waller

Newly reported cases: 1,693 (includes 3 days, Friday-Sunday)

Total confirmed cases: 1,554,316

Newly reported deaths: 7 (from Friday)

Total confirmed deaths: 18,939

Newly reported tests: 96,520

Total tests: 41,895,019

Percent positivity (seven-day average): 1.68%

Hospitalized patients: 217

Hospitalized patients who are fully vaccinated: 136

Hospitalized patients who are primarily hospitalized for COVID-19 related illness: 72

ICU patients: 32

Intubated patients: 15

View an interactive version of the state’s dashboard here.