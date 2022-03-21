Mass. reports 1,693 new COVID-19 cases over 3 days, as well as 7 new deaths from Friday

Newsletter Signup
Newly reported cases: 1,693 (includes 3 days, Friday-Sunday)
Total confirmed cases: 1,554,316
Newly reported deaths: 7 (from Friday)
Total confirmed deaths: 18,939
Newly reported tests: 96,520
Total tests: 41,895,019
Percent positivity (seven-day average): 1.68%
Hospitalized patients: 217
Hospitalized patients who are fully vaccinated: 136
Hospitalized patients who are primarily hospitalized for COVID-19 related illness: 72
ICU patients: 32
Intubated patients: 15
View an interactive version of the state’s dashboard here.
