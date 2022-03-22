COVID

Mass. reports 773 new COVID-19 cases from Monday, as well as 15 new deaths over 3 days

The state also reported 237 hospitalized COVID-19 patients. Here's the data reported Tuesday, March 22, 2022.

By John Waller

Newly reported cases: 773 (from Monday)

Total confirmed cases: 1,555,089

Newly reported deaths: 15 (includes 3 days, Saturday-Monday)

Total confirmed deaths: 18,954

Newly reported tests: 30,946

Total tests: 41,925,965

Percent positivity (seven-day average): 1.88%

Hospitalized patients: 237

Hospitalized patients who are fully vaccinated: 141

Hospitalized patients who are primarily hospitalized for COVID-19 related illness: 75

ICU patients: 42

Intubated patients: 19

View an interactive version of the state’s dashboard here.