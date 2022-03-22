Mass. reports 773 new COVID-19 cases from Monday, as well as 15 new deaths over 3 days

Newsletter Signup
Newly reported cases: 773 (from Monday)
Total confirmed cases: 1,555,089
Newly reported deaths: 15 (includes 3 days, Saturday-Monday)
Total confirmed deaths: 18,954
Newly reported tests: 30,946
Total tests: 41,925,965
Percent positivity (seven-day average): 1.88%
Hospitalized patients: 237
Hospitalized patients who are fully vaccinated: 141
Hospitalized patients who are primarily hospitalized for COVID-19 related illness: 75
ICU patients: 42
Intubated patients: 19
View an interactive version of the state’s dashboard here.
