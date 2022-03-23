COVID

Mass. reports 1,074 new COVID-19 cases, 1 new death

The state also reported 231 hospitalized COVID-19 patients. Here's the data reported Wednesday, March 23, 2022.

By John Waller

Newly reported cases: 1,074

Total confirmed cases: 1,556,163

Newly reported deaths: 1

Total confirmed deaths: 18,955

Newly reported tests: 64,291

Total tests: 41,990,256

Percent positivity (seven-day average): 1.91%

Hospitalized patients: 231

Hospitalized patients who are fully vaccinated: 145

Hospitalized patients who are primarily hospitalized for COVID-19 related illness: 72

ICU patients: 39

Intubated patients: 18

View an interactive version of the state’s dashboard here.