Mass. reports 1,086 new COVID-19 cases, 5 new deaths

The state also reported 234 hospitalized COVID-19 patients. Here's the data reported Thursday, March 24, 2022.

By Rami AbouSabe

Newly reported cases: 1,086

Total confirmed cases: 1,557,249

Newly reported deaths: 5

Total confirmed deaths: 18,960

Newly reported tests: 55,435

Total tests: 42,045,691

Percent positivity (seven-day average): 1.99%

Hospitalized patients: 234

Hospitalized patients who are fully vaccinated: 140

Hospitalized patients who are primarily hospitalized for COVID-19 related illness: 77

ICU patients: 39

Intubated patients: 16

