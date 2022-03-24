COVID Yale epidemiologist: ‘The pandemic is not over’ “Many of us are suggesting that we are not out of the woods, not by a long shot.” A pharmacist prepares doses of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine in Hagerstown, Md., Feb. 22, 2022. Kenny Holston/The New York Times

Even as restrictions are loosened across the country and the United States sees comparatively low COVID-19 case counts, one Yale epidemiology professor is seeking to remind people that we are not out of the woods yet.

Gregg Gonsalves, an associate professor of epidemiology at the Yale School of Medicine, took to Twitter on Wednesday to emphasize that, “the pandemic is not over” and express concerns that some people are minimizing the ongoing risks presented by COVID-19.

“Since mid-August, we’ve had 1000+ deaths per day in the United States,” Gonsalves wrote. “That’s a 9/11 mass death event every few days. That’s 2 Boeing 777 passenger planes crashing every few days.”

Advertisement:

He said that on top of that, even once COVID-19 is no longer a pandemic, there are thousands who will suffer the after-effects, also known as long COVID, for months or even years.

Gonsalves said we can’t rely on vaccines to single-handedly beat back the pandemic, rather a “vaccine-plus” strategy is needed.

He lamented the move in the United States toward thinking the pandemic is over, even as he acknowledged that people are “tired, frustrated, angry, want this pandemic to go away.”

“We are lifting almost all mitigation efforts, have little funding left for much else,” he wrote. “Politicians have been pitting people against public health mitigation efforts since the beginning of the pandemic, refused to put in place the needed social and economic support to help people survive.”

Gonsalves said “COVID minimizers,” or people who suggest that if you are vaccinated then the pandemic is functionally over for you, are wrong. He stressed that even if your own risk of hospitalization or death is low, you could develop long COVID or spread the disease to others at higher risk.

“Many of us are suggesting that we are not out of the woods, not by a long shot,” Gonsalves wrote.

Advertisement:

The professor said being proactive doesn’t mean masks and a complete ban on large gatherings are needed forever. Rather, he said virus mitigation measures can be dialed up and down based on local circumstances.

“When cases are high, or surge is on the horizon, or you’re among the unvaccinated or among those at high risk of disease, you up your game,” he said. “Why? Because the goal is not to get COVID or give it to others.”

Read his full thread below:

1. The #COVID19 pandemic is not over. — Gregg Gonsalves (@gregggonsalves) March 23, 2022

3. In addition, the long-term sequelae of COVID19, mean that there are thousands more who will suffer the after-effects of acute infection for months, perhaps years. — Gregg Gonsalves (@gregggonsalves) March 23, 2022

5. People are tired, frustrated, angry, want this pandemic to go away. — Gregg Gonsalves (@gregggonsalves) March 23, 2022

7. In the US, we are now embarking on a natural experiment that will simply show us this is the case. We are lifting almost all mitigation efforts, have little funding left for much else. — Gregg Gonsalves (@gregggonsalves) March 23, 2022

9. The latest development in our collective folly is that there are prominent individuals, who would likely identify as centrist, liberal or just Democrats, who want to pretend the pandemic is over. — Gregg Gonsalves (@gregggonsalves) March 23, 2022

11. Both are wrong on the facts. SARSCOV2 is a communicable disease, if you catch it, even if your own risk of hospitalization/death is low, it is not negligible, you can develop "long COVID" and you can spread the virus to others at higher risk of complications and death. — Gregg Gonsalves (@gregggonsalves) March 23, 2022

13. Let's be clear. Venue closures are largely a thing of the past. Most states did not have mask mandates in place even during the winter. Vaccine mandates have been shot down by courts. — Gregg Gonsalves (@gregggonsalves) March 23, 2022

15. Many of us are suggesting that we are not out of the woods, not by a long shot. — Gregg Gonsalves (@gregggonsalves) March 23, 2022

17. It doesn't means masks forever, no large gatherings or any such nonsense. — Gregg Gonsalves (@gregggonsalves) March 23, 2022

19. When cases are high, or surge is on the horizon, or you're among the unvaccinated or among those at high risk of disease, you up your game. Why? Because the goal is not to get COVID or give it to others. Not "zero" COVID but simply commonsense and compassion. — Gregg Gonsalves (@gregggonsalves) March 23, 2022

21. Nor offered massive federal programs to upgrade ventilation. Scale-up and distribution of N95s and rapid tests. Door to door booster campaigns. — Gregg Gonsalves (@gregggonsalves) March 23, 2022

23. Realize you're not alone from #urgencyofequity to @DeathPanel_, to journalists like @edyong209, @thrasherxy, @KatherineJWu, there are others who have decided to bear witness, to fight. — Gregg Gonsalves (@gregggonsalves) March 23, 2022

How prepared are you for the next COVID wave — or the next pandemic? Are you doing anything to prepare for the next COVID-19 wave? (Required) No, the pandemic is basically over, I'm not concerned I have test(s) and/or mask(s) on hand, that's about it Yes, well stocked on masks and tests, and still taking precautions Other

How many unused, high-quality masks do you have in your home? Zero 1-49 50+ How many at-home COVID tests do you have? Zero 1-9 10+ How do you think individuals should be preparing for another COVID-19 wave, or the next pandemic? Name Your name may be published. Neighborhood/Town Your neighborhood/town may be published. Email or phone Please enter an email address and/or phone number that we can easily contact you with. We may reach out for more information. It will NOT be published.