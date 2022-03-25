Mass. reports 1,109 new COVID-19 cases, 9 new deaths

Newsletter Signup
Newly reported cases: 1,109
Total confirmed cases: 1,558,358
Newly reported deaths: 9
Total confirmed deaths: 18,969
Newly reported tests: 60,516
Total tests: 42,106,207
Percent positivity (seven-day average): 2.08%
Hospitalized patients: 222
Hospitalized patients who are fully vaccinated: 136
Hospitalized patients who are primarily hospitalized for COVID-19 related illness: 77
ICU patients: 32
Intubated patients: 19
View an interactive version of the state’s dashboard here.
