Mass. reports 1,109 new COVID-19 cases, 9 new deaths

The state also reported 222 hospitalized COVID-19 patients. Here's the data reported Friday, March 25, 2022.

By John Waller

Newly reported cases: 1,109

Total confirmed cases: 1,558,358

Newly reported deaths: 9

Total confirmed deaths: 18,969

Newly reported tests: 60,516

Total tests: 42,106,207

Percent positivity (seven-day average): 2.08%

Hospitalized patients: 222

Hospitalized patients who are fully vaccinated: 136

Hospitalized patients who are primarily hospitalized for COVID-19 related illness: 77

ICU patients: 32

Intubated patients: 19

View an interactive version of the state’s dashboard here.