COVID Worcester to dedicate plaque in memory of pandemic victims A dedication ceremony is planned for Tuesday morning at Elm Park.





WORCESTER, Mass. (AP) — The second largest city in Massachusetts is dedicating a memorial to the more than 500 city residents lost to the coronavirus pandemic.

A dedication ceremony is planned for late Tuesday morning at Elm Park in Worcester.

A permanent plaque will be unveiled and become a place of reflection for all those seeking solace due to the hardship, loss, and grief caused during the pandemic, according to a statement from the city manager’s office.

City leaders scheduled to speak at the dedication include Mayor Joseph Petty; City Manager Edward Augustus Jr.; city Medical Director Dr. Michael Hirsh; and Dr. Matilde Castiel, commissioner of the city’s Health and Human Services Department.

The public is invited to attend.