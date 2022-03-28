COVID

Mass. reports 2,430 new COVID-19 cases over 3 days, as well as 3 new deaths from Friday

The state also reported 222 hospitalized COVID-19 patients. Here's the data reported Monday, March 28, 2022.

By John Waller

Newly reported cases: 2,430 (includes 3 days, Friday-Sunday)

Total confirmed cases: 1,560,788

Newly reported deaths: 3 (from Friday)

Total confirmed deaths: 18,972

Newly reported tests: 109,636

Total tests: 42,215,843

Percent positivity (seven-day average): 2.02%

Hospitalized patients: 222

Hospitalized patients who are fully vaccinated: 117

Hospitalized patients who are primarily hospitalized for COVID-19 related illness: 80

ICU patients: 34

Intubated patients: 17

View an interactive version of the state’s dashboard here.