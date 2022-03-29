COVID

Mass. reports 882 new COVID-19 cases from Monday, as well as 16 new deaths over 3 days

The state also reported 215 hospitalized COVID-19 patients. Here's the data reported Tuesday, March 29, 2022.

By John Waller

Newly reported cases: 882 (from Monday)

Total confirmed cases: 1,561,670

Newly reported deaths: 16 (includes 3 days, Saturday-Monday)

Total confirmed deaths: 18,988

Newly reported tests: 36,818

Total tests: 42,252,661

Percent positivity (seven-day average): 2.20%

Hospitalized patients: 215

Hospitalized patients who are fully vaccinated: 131

Hospitalized patients who are primarily hospitalized for COVID-19 related illness: 81

ICU patients: 22

Intubated patients: 9

View an interactive version of the state’s dashboard here.