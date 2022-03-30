COVID

Mass. reports 1,252 new COVID-19 cases, 1 new death

The state also reported 210 hospitalized COVID-19 patients. Here's the data reported Wednesday, March 30, 2022.

By John Waller

Newly reported cases: 1,252

Total confirmed cases: 1,562,922

Newly reported deaths: 1

Total confirmed deaths: 18,989

Newly reported tests: 57,820

Total tests: 42,310,481

Percent positivity (seven-day average): 2.25%

Hospitalized patients: 210

Hospitalized patients who are fully vaccinated: 124

Hospitalized patients who are primarily hospitalized for COVID-19 related illness: 79

ICU patients: 29

Intubated patients: 11

View an interactive version of the state’s dashboard here.