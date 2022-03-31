COVID

Mass. reports 1,472 new COVID-19 cases, 7 new deaths

The state also reported 221 hospitalized COVID-19 patients. Here's the data reported Thursday, March 31, 2022.

By John Waller

Newly reported cases: 1,472

Total confirmed cases: 1,564,394

Newly reported deaths: 7

Total confirmed deaths: 18,996

Newly reported tests: 61,407

Total tests: 42,371,888

Percent positivity (seven-day average): 2.36%

Hospitalized patients: 221

Hospitalized patients who are fully vaccinated: 129

Hospitalized patients who are primarily hospitalized for COVID-19 related illness: 80

ICU patients: 32

Intubated patients: 11

View an interactive version of the state’s dashboard here.