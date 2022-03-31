Mass. reports 1,472 new COVID-19 cases, 7 new deaths

Newsletter Signup
Newly reported cases: 1,472
Total confirmed cases: 1,564,394
Newly reported deaths: 7
Total confirmed deaths: 18,996
Newly reported tests: 61,407
Total tests: 42,371,888
Percent positivity (seven-day average): 2.36%
Hospitalized patients: 221
Hospitalized patients who are fully vaccinated: 129
Hospitalized patients who are primarily hospitalized for COVID-19 related illness: 80
ICU patients: 32
Intubated patients: 11
