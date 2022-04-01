COVID

Mass. reports 1,442 new COVID-19 cases, 10 new deaths

The state also reported 224 hospitalized COVID-19 patients. Here's the data reported Friday, April 1, 2022.

By John Waller

Newly reported cases: 1,442

Total confirmed cases: 1,565,836

Newly reported deaths: 10

Total confirmed deaths: 19,006

Newly reported tests: 69,688

Total tests: 42,441,576

Percent positivity (seven-day average): 2.47%

Hospitalized patients: 224

Hospitalized patients who are fully vaccinated: 134

Hospitalized patients who are primarily hospitalized for COVID-19 related illness: 81

ICU patients: 33

Intubated patients: 12

View an interactive version of the state’s dashboard here.