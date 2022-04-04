COVID

Mass. reports 2,888 new COVID-19 cases over 3 days, as well as 0 new deaths from Friday

The state also reported 216 hospitalized COVID-19 patients. Here's the data reported Monday, April 4, 2022.

By John Waller

Newly reported cases: 2,888 (includes 3 days, Friday-Sunday)

Total confirmed cases: 1,568,724

Newly reported deaths: 0 (from Friday)

Total confirmed deaths: 19,006

Newly reported tests: 115,201

Total tests: 42,556,777

Percent positivity (seven-day average): 2.40%

Hospitalized patients: 216

Hospitalized patients who are fully vaccinated: 130

Hospitalized patients who are primarily hospitalized for COVID-19 related illness: 85

ICU patients: 31

Intubated patients: 14

View an interactive version of the state’s dashboard here.